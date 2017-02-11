Two Lok Sabha MPs join O Panneerselvam camp
Chennai: Two Lok Sabha members on Saturday extended support to acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam by joining his camp.
The two members -- Ashok Kumar representing Krishnagiri constituency and Sundaram representing Namakkal -- visited Panneerselvam at his residence here.
Earlier, sitting Rajya Sabha member V.Maitreyan had joined Panneerselvam camp.
The two MPs have joined Panneerselvam a day after AIADMK spokesperson Vaigaichelvan said people joining Panneerselvam`s camp are "beyond their expiry date".
Speaking to reporters here, Ashok Kumar said other AIADMK MPs will also start joining hands with Panneerselvam.
The AIADMK has 37 members in Lok Sabha.
Panneerselvam revolted against AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala on Tuesday night alleging that he was forced to resign as Chief Minister to pave the way for Sasikala to occupy that chair.
Subsequently around five legislators, one sitting MP, party old-timers, former legislators and others have started expressing their support to Panneerselvam.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
- DNA: Why did India outrage against 'JNU anti-nationals' on this day last year?
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- India vs Bangladesh: With a killer smile, Virat Kohli gets in the business of 'perfection' — VIDEOS INSIDE
- Near Escape! Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim almost took a blunder DRS call – WATCH
- AIADMK political crisis: Sasikala meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt in Tamil Nadu