Very difficult for a woman to be in politics: AIADMK general secretary Sasikala

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala said on Sunday that it was "very difficult" for a woman to be in politics, which she had seen in the time of Jayalalithaa too.

At the same time, she asserted that the MLAs were with her.

"As general secretary, I can tell that the AIADMK government will certainly continue for the next four and a half years and serve people," she said.

Speaking to reporters outside Poes Garden residence where she continues to live after the demise of her predecessor J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala, who was elected the legislature party leader a week ago, termed as "fake" a letter in her name and purportedly addressed to Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao.

"There is a fake letter in my name doing the rounds in social media and a friend brought it to my notice. You (media) should also see it. It is very difficult for a woman to be in politics. Have seen that during purathchi thalaivi's (Jayalalithaa) times also, but she overcame it," Sasikala said.

She said she had seen such "flutter" happen in AIADMK following the death of its founder the late MG Ramachandran, but Jayalalithaa had steered it tactfully and even ensured it won a successive term in last year's polls.

"Since then, there have been efforts to split the party. Those who made such efforts then are doing it today also," she said, in an apparent reference to caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who has revolted against her, being a member of the faction led by Janaki, the widow of Ramachandran, then, as per PTI.

AIADMK was then divided as Janaki and Jayalalithaa factions.

Ssasikala asserted, "We are used to these challenges."

"The MLAs are with me. Today also I'm going to meet them (at a resort near here)," she said.

She had yesterday held discussions with the MLAs staying at the resort at nearby Koovathur.

On the 'delay' by Governor in inviting her to form the government and 10 MPs joining rival camp, she shot back "you very well know" the reason.

On various charges made against her by Panneerselvam, she said they will be responded to at the "appropriate time."

Five more MPs support Panneerselvam, total goes up to 10

Meanwhile, in growing support for Panneerselvam, five more AIADMK MPs today joined his camp, taking the number of Parliamentarians in his favour to ten.

Four Lok Sabha MPs - Jaisingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee (Tuticorin), Senguttuvan (Vellore), RP Marutharaja (Perambalur) and S Rajendran (Villupuram) met Panneerselvam at his Greenways residence and extended support to him this morning.

Rajya Sabha MP R Lakshmanan also switched over to Panneerselvam camp, giving a morale boost to the Chief Minister who has raised a banner of revolt against Sasikala.

AIADMK has 37 Lok Sabha MPs and 13 Rajya Sabha MPs.

In a related development Sasikala "relieved" Lakshmanan from the post of district secretary Villupuram (North) and replaced him with Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam.

Following Panneerselvam's rebellion, AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan was the first Parliamentarian to extend support to him.

AIADMK Lok Sabha MPs PR Sundaram, K Ashok Kumar, V Sathyabama and Vanaroja switched over to Panneerselvam's camp yesterday, pledging their support to him.

Panneerselvam also enjoys the support of six AIADMK MLAs, including himself.

The party has 135 MLAs in the 235-member Tamil Nadu Assembly including one nominated.

Former MLAs Bader Sayeed and Muthuselvi also extended their support to Panneerselvam today.

(With PTI inputs)