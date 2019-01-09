Google Assistant rolled out to Google Maps for Android, iOS

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google has said that it has started rolling out Assistant to Google Maps for Android and iOS.

“Starting to roll out today, the Assistant can help you navigate in Google Maps for Android and iOS. With just your voice, you'll be able to share your ETA with friends and family, reply to text messages, play music and podcasts, search for places along your route, add a new stop and auto-punctuate your message,” Google wrote in its blog.

You will just need to say “Hey Google, take me home,” to open Google Maps and get help from your Assistant on your journey.

On Android, the Assistant works with messaging services like, SMS, WhatsApp, Messenger, Hangouts, Viber, Telegram, Android Messages and more, Google said.

When you’re driving, the Assistant automatically calculates your ETA from Google Maps if you want to send your arrival time to friends, it added.

In its blog, Google also added that soon, you’ll be able to check in to your flight , save and retrieve your boarding pass, with the Google Assistant on Android or iOS.

“Just say, “Hey Google, check in to my flight”—there’s no need to remember your confirmation number. The Assistant will also proactively notify you when your flight is ready for check-in. And if you know where you want to stay, you can book a room using the Google Assistant with partners,” it wrote.