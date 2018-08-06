हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UIDAI helpline

Helpline number can't steal data, UIDAI takes on rumours mongering against Aadhaar

Claiming that every individual's data is safe, UIDAI said slammed people with 'vested interests' for spreading 'rumours' against the Aadhaar.

Helpline number can&#039;t steal data, UIDAI takes on rumours mongering against Aadhaar

New Delhi: Following concerns raised by several Android smartphone users over its toll-free helpline number getting added to phonebook memory, the UIDAI said that there was no harm in storing its helpline number on mobile phones.

Claiming that every individual's data is safe, UIDAI said slammed people with 'vested interests' for spreading 'rumours' against the Aadhaar. It even suggested that people rather update its contact number.

"The UIDAI condemns the vested interests who tried to misuse Google's inadvertent act as an opportunity to spread rumours and go around fearmongering against Aadhaar... it must be clearly understood that by merely having a helpline number, that too an outdated one, on a smartphone, no harm can be caused," a UIDAI statement said.

According to Aadhaar issuing body, the search engine giant has expressed regret over the same and has assured that the 'inadvertent error' will be fixed in their next release. It further said that the users, on their discretion, can delete the number.

"Google has expressed regret for the same and has also assured that it will fix this inadvertent error in their next release and stated that the users may if they wish, delete the number. Rumours about Aadhaar database being breached are completely false and baseless and are rejected with all condemnation that it deserves. The UIDAI assures that the Aadhaar data remains fully safe and secure," the statement added.

The UIDAI had also clarified that it had not asked any phone manufacturer to add its helpline numbers in phone directory.

The statement further mentioned, "Rumours are being floated on social media such as Twitter and WhatsApp that this number 'mysteriously' popped up on mobile devices and will be harmful and that Aadhaar data has been 'breached etc, and therefore the helpline number should be deleted immediately'. This is totally false propaganda and is nothing but scare-mongering against Aadhaar by vested interests," it said. 

"Just with the help of a helpline number in a mobile's contact list the data stored on the mobile phone cannot be stolen. Therefore, there should be no panic to delete the number as no harm will be caused. Rather people may, if they so wish, update it with UIDAI`s new helpline number 1947," it added.

(With inputs from IANS)

Tags:
UIDAI helplineGoogleUIDAIAADHAAR

Must Watch

High alert in Valley as Supreme Court to begin hearing on Article 35A

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close