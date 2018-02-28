McAfee to protect Samsung Galaxy S9, other devices

Barcelona: Global cybersecurity firm McAfee on Tuesday extended its partnership with Samsung, saying it will protect the newly launched flagship Galaxy S9 smartphones, Galaxy Note 8, Smart TVs, PCs and notebooks from cyberthreats.

According to the partnership programme announced at the ongoing "Mobile World Congress" 2018 here, Samsung's Galaxy S9 and Note 8 devices will come pre-installed with anti-malware protection by McAfee "VirusScan" and Samsung "Secure Wi-Fi" service for which McAfee provides the backend infrastructure.

"People are using connected devices and more places than ever and it's never been more important to help safeguard their online lives," said John Giamatteo, Executive Vice President, Consumer Business Group, McAfee.

"In a time of increased vulnerabilities and threats, we're proud to strengthen our partnership with Samsung, to offer customers utmost peace of mind," Giamatteo added.

Last year, the cybersecurity firm had announced that Note 8 will come pre-installed with "Secure Wi-Fi" for the US market.

The feature is now being extended across Europe and Note 8 owners can now update their software through the Operating System (OS) update.

"McAfee Security" scans the apps that run on Samsung Smart TVs to identify and remove malware.

"McAfee LiveSafe" which offers cross-device security has been extended to entire Samsung's 2018 PC and notebooks line-up.