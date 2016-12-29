Most popular mobile wallets post demonetisation—Find out

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's demonetisation drive to wash out black money from the country kicked off from November 8, 2016, the emphasis has been on digital payments. With our country marching ahead to become a complete cashless economy, Mobile Wallets, Digital Wallets or e-Wallet apps have hit a major high.

The mobile wallets are not only safe in comparison to keeping hard cash but also help in paying electricity bills, mobile recharge and lot more just with a click on your mobile. Let's get to see which popular mobile wallets gained ground post demonetisation drive in the country:

Paytm

Hailed as one of the best digital wallets to make payments, it has become one of the widely used wallets as well. It allows you to add your Credit/Debit cards and link your bank account to it. Paytm has witnessed massive growth—al thanks to demonetisation.

Mobikwik

Mobikwik app lets the users pay or transfer money using their mobile number. Mobile recharge and bill payments has become much sorted with it.

FreeCharge

This is yet another fastest growing digital payment platform allowing you to pay your bills—electricity, mobile and the like. You can link your credit and debit cards making it easy to make payments.

State Bank Buddy

State Bank of India's State Bank Buddy is the first Indian mobile wallet available in 13 Indian languages. You can make use if this app to send money, make instant bill payments and much more from your smartphones. Coming from the trusted name SBI, it lends more credibility to the wallet.

HDFC PayZapp

PayZapp from HDFC bank is available to customers of all banks and allows you to make payments easily by adding credit or debit card details.