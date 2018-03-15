Navi Mumbai becomes the fastest 4G city in India: Report

New Delhi: The 4G internet speed in Navi Mumbai has left the other cities of the countries far behind, says a report.

According to a report by OpenSignal, Navi Mumbai 4G's internet speed has reached 8.72Mbps, while Chennai doubled its 4G speed to 8.52Mbps from 4.4Mbps in March 2017. Kolkata ranked third on the list with a speed of 8.46Mbps.

The 4G market had grown in India after the disruptive entry of Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio in the telecom sector.

The report also said that Allahabad was the only city that registered 4G download speed below 4Mbps at 3.5Mbps for the given duration.

The report was surveyed across the country in major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Chandigarh, and Patna among others.

While Navi Mumbai outperformed all other cities in terms of the highest 4G download speed, Allahabad got itself the last position on the list of all the 20 cities. Interestingly, six out of ten cities were in either southern or western regions of the country. Chennai topped the list of southern cities while ranked second in the overall list.

The onset of high speeds for the 4G networks in India was sparked by Reliance Jio, that is currently credited for making India one of the largest LTE footprints in the world.

"Driven by fierce competition, the Indian 4G market is growing rapidly, and the country now has one of the largest LTE footprints in the world. The shockwaves from the debut of Reliance Jio are still being felt, with no less than three mobile mergers on the table, meaning the fastest 4G city rankings are likely to change significantly in the coming months," the report said.

Meanwhile, the LTE availability has improved over time with the promptness to the connection for 86 percent of the time, which is a rise of around 10 percent from the same time last year.

(With agency inputs)