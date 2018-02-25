Nokia unveils its new slate of Android smartphones at MWC 2018: Check price, specifications

New Delhi: HMD Global, the company that holds the license to sell Nokia-branded handsets on Sunday announced four new Android smartphones namely – Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 1 in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress 2018.

In addition, HMD Global has also announced the 4G version of its iconic phone – the Nokia 8110. Along with 4G connectivity, Nokia 8110 also comes loaded with apps like Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Search, Facebook and Twitter in a slider phone format.

Three of the four new Nokia smartphones – the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and the new Nokia 6 – have been unveiled as Android One devices.

This means that the smartphones will be staying up to date with regular security updates from Google and will sport a stock Android UI. HMD Global claims that the Nokia smartphones will come with a limited number of pre-installed apps.

Here are the details of new Nokia smartphones:

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with a curved glass finish in a stainless-steel frame, which the company claims to be 2.5 times stronger than the 6000 series aluminium. It will sport a 5.5-inch curved edge-to-edge pOLED display protected by a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. On the optics front, the smartphone will come with dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics. The setup includes one wide-angle primary sensor coupled with a secondary 13-megapixel sensor with 2x optical zoom. It will be available from early April, the Nokia 8 Sirocco will retail for a global average retail price of €749, excluding taxes and subsidies.

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus has also bee unveiled by HMD Global at the MWC 2018. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and is backed by a 3800 mAh battery. On the optics front, the Nokia 7 plus will come with ZEISS optics in its 12MP wide-angle primary camera and the 13MP secondary camera that delivers 2x optical zoom. The Nokia 7 Plus sports a 6-inch 18:9 Full HD+ display and will be available in two colour options: Black or Copper and White or Copper. The Nokia 7 Plus will go on sale from early April and will retail for a global average retail price of €399, excluding taxes and subsidies.

Nokia 6

The New Nokia 6 sports a unibody with a 2.5D display and Corning Gorilla Glass on top in a 6-inch body. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and will be available in two memory options — 3GB RAM/32GB ROM and 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The smartphone will run Android Oreo and will support USB-C fast-charging and Nokia spatial audio. It will be up for sale in three colour blends: Black/Copper, White/Iron and Blue/Gold starting early April, for a global average retail price of €279 excluding taxes and subsidies.

Nokia 1

The Nokia 1 comes as an Android Oreo Go edition smartphone, a version of Android optimised for smartphones with 1GB or less of RAM. The Nokia 1 can be protected by Xpress-on covers, Nokia's own two-tone polycarbonate covers. The smartphone will be available from early April in Warm Red and Dark Blue, the Nokia 1 will retail for a global average retail price of $85, excluding taxes and subsidies. Xpress-on covers, sold separately, are available from $7.99 in Azure, Grey, Yellow and Pink.