Was your Facebook data accessed by Cambridge Analytica? Check this tool to find out

New Delhi: Facebook, under fire around the world following disclosures of private data being hijacked by the consultancy Cambridge Analytica, has launched a new tool to let you know if your data was shared.

"Recently, we shared information about the potential misuse of your Facebook data by apps and websites. We also shared plans for how we're taking action to prevent this from happening in the future," Facebook wrote in its Help Centre.

Click here to check if your data was accessed by Cambridge Analytica. Note that you can only be able to check it if you are logged in to Facebook.

Simultaneously, you can also access the tool by searching "Cambridge" in the search box of Facebook's Help Center.

Facebook is faced a widening scandal for nearly a month, since it came to light that millions of users` personal information was wrongly harvested from the website by Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy that has counted US President Donald Trump`s election campaign among its clients. The latest estimate of affected users is up to 87 million.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has accepted that the company did not do enough to prevent the platform from being used to harm others.

Zuckerberg, who founded Facebook in his Harvard University dorm room in 2004, is fighting to prove to critics that he is the right person to go on leading what has grown into one of the world`s largest companies.

Zuckerberg said at a five-hour marathon session at the US Congress has said that the most important thing he cares about right now "is making sure no one interferes in the various 2018 elections around the world."

Facebook shares yesterday closed up 4.5 percent at $165.04, their highest level in almost three weeks. It was their largest daily gain since April 28, 2016.