WhatsApp payment feature: Here's how you can scan QR code to send money

New Delhi: The Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp Payments feature will now support the option of scanning a QR code in order to make a payment via the app. Earlier this month, WhatsApp had added the option of making payments to any UPI ID via the feature on both iOS and Android versions of the app.

The new Scan QR Code feature is available to only the beta testers as of now. You can become part of the program by signing up for it through the Google Play Store. According to Gadgets 360 report, those using the beta version of the app can locate the feature under Settings -> Payments -> New Payments -> Scan QR Code. You will be now be directed to the QR scanning option where you will be able to enter the amount you want to send along with UPI PIN for further verification.

WhatsApp introduced its payments service in India last month. However, there have been concerns over the security of the platform, and its adherance to UPI’s interoperability. The latest addition of QR enabled payments follows the recent roll-out of the ‘Send to UPI ID’ which is aimed at making transactions easier without the need for going to chats to send or receive money.

Separately, WABetaInfo has also discovered a new Advanced GIF Search feature in beta version 2.18.93. However, the feature has been disabled as of now, and is likely to be rolled out in the next releases. The new feature will allow you to search GIFs through categories such as Trending, LOL, Love, Sad, Happy, and Dancing.

The starred GIF feature is also likely to be enabled in the upcoming releases. A previous beta version of the app also hints at Search Stickers feature, which will allow you to search for stickers easily.

As part of its latest features, WhatsApp introduced the ability to allow users to add a description to a given group. The latest stable public version of the app also brings the search for participant feature. The time for ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature has also been increased to 4,096 seconds, which is about 68 minutes and 16 seconds.