Telangana

Massive blaze breaks out at firecracker godown in Telangana's Warangal, 10 killed

Witnesses said they heard huge blasts prior to the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Image Courtesy: ANI

Hyderabad: At least 10 people were killed when a fire broke out in a firecracker godown in Warangal district of Telangana on Wednesday.

Firefighting personnel were at 1.30 pm still trying to douse the blaze in the godown, reported IANS. According to police, about 15 people were reported to be inside when the fire broke out at the godown.

Witnesses said they heard huge blasts prior to the fire. In the meantime, five injured people were shifted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal town.

The police is yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.

