Teenage siblings from Telangana die in US fire

Hyderabad: Three teenagers of a family from Nalgonda district of Telangana died in a fire accident at Collierville in Tennessee in the US, their relatives said on Wednesday.

According to them, the siblings - Sathwika Naik (16), Suhan Naik (15) and Jaya Suchith (14), were studying there and attended a Christmas party at a local resident's house which caught fire on December 24.

Mahesh Naik, a relative, said the siblings' father Srinivas Naik, a resident of Gurrapu Thanda in the district, has rushed to the US.

"The three children were studying in the USA. My uncle (Srinivas Naik) is a church pastor and runs a school here.

We got the news about the disaster on Monday that there was a fire accident in a house in which they attended a Christmas party," Mahesh Naik said.