Telangana degree students to face detention if they secure marks below 50%

New Delhi: With the start of the new academic year, the degree students in Telangana will face detention if they fail to obtain 50 per cent marks in their semester examinations.

In a meeting held last week, the officials of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) in collaboration with the vice-chancellors of state universities took the decision to roll out the detention system in all degree colleges across the state.

The new rule will be enforced as part of the choice-based credit system (CBCS) introduced last year, reported the Times of India.

"As per the detention system, a first-year student who secures less than 50% marks in subjects prescribed for the first and second semester will be detained. The same shall be followed for other semesters as well," said Papi Reddy, chairman, TSCHE.

Earlier, students were promoted to the next semester even if they had secured less than 50 per cent. However, with the reformation, besides scoring more than 50 per cent in each semester, students will have to maintain at least 75 per cent attendance in order to get promoted to the next.

Reportedly, the respective college managements are yet to receive a confirmation regarding the new move.

"We are waiting for the Telangana government to release the detailed structure of how we have to implement the new system. Only after going through the guidelines will we be in a position to react to the system," said Ramana Reddy, president of the Telangana Degree and PostGraduate College Managements Association.