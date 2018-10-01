हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telangana

Two Class 10th students burnt alive over affair with same girl in Telangana

The claim by the families of the boys that a third boy was also present at the scene has added a new twist to the case.

Two Class 10th students burnt alive over affair with same girl in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a gruesome incident, two Class 10 students were burnt alive in an alleged clash over an affair with the same girl in Telangana's Jagtiyal town, police said on Monday. The police suspect that both the students, aged 16, set each other ablaze on Sunday night after consuming liquor. The incident occurred in the town about 190 km from Hyderabad.

K Mahender died on the spot while Ravi Teja, who sustained critical injuries succumbed in a hospital.

The claim by the families of the boys that a third boy was also present at the scene has added a new twist to the case. The police were trying to verify this version. 

The investigators found beer bottles and mobile phones at the scene.

Mahender and Ravi were classmates at a missionary school. Both were allegedly in love with the same girl, a student of the same school, the police said.

The investigators were analysing mobile phone data of the deceased. They allegedly poured petrol before setting each other on fire.

The police were still trying to ascertain if it was a murder or suicide.

