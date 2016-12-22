close
Bigg Boss 10, Episode 66: Swami Om again gets into fight, steals food

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 07:07
Mumbai: As episode 66 unfolds, contestants of Bigg Boss 10 house wake up dancing to the song ‘Kabuttar Ja Ja’.

On the other hand, after being reprimanded by Bigg Boss for manhandling Rohan, Swami Om keeps to his own.

At the same time, he is seen cooking his own food.

But it seems that Swami just cannot keep himself out of trouble and picks a fight with Bani.

He and Bani argue after she objects him eating other people’s share of food.

There is more to follow - Lopa finds the chicken missing that they earned as part of the luxury budget. On being questioned Swami says that he ate all the chicken.

Meanwhile, later in the evening, Swami Om is made to repair the washroom door that he had broken a day before.

Manveer is asked keep a close watch on Swami.

Interestingly, Manveer, Manu and Lopa help Swami to repair the door.

And as the day comes to a close, Mona finds Swami Om having chicken that he had taken earlier in the day.

First Published: Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 07:03

