Bigg Boss 10: Gauahar Khan cheers for Bani J, sends her 'love and strength'

New Delhi: Reality television star Bani J was seen breaking down in the recent episodes of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 10. And, in order to give her more strength, actress Gauahar Khan has sent her loads of love.

The 'Ishaqzaade' recently uploaded a picture on Instagram with a heart-winning caption. In the image, she can be seen sharing the frame with the 'Bigg Boss 10' contestant.

"You hold your own.... n you do it with all your heart Bani, you hear me??!!!!.... sending you all the strength n love.... n I'm right here!!!!!!! You know that!!!! @banij," reads the caption.

Bani lost cool when commoner Swami Om threw his piss at her during the captaincy task. And, as a result, the 59-year-old was kicked out of the controversial house by 'Bigg Boss' himself.

'Bigg Boss', an Indian version of international series 'Celebrity Big Brother', features celebrities locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance.