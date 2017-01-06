Bigg Boss 10: Gauahar Khan cheers for Bani J, sends her 'love and strength'
New Delhi: Reality television star Bani J was seen breaking down in the recent episodes of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 10. And, in order to give her more strength, actress Gauahar Khan has sent her loads of love.
The 'Ishaqzaade' recently uploaded a picture on Instagram with a heart-winning caption. In the image, she can be seen sharing the frame with the 'Bigg Boss 10' contestant.
"You hold your own.... n you do it with all your heart Bani, you hear me??!!!!.... sending you all the strength n love.... n I'm right here!!!!!!! You know that!!!! @banij," reads the caption.
Bani lost cool when commoner Swami Om threw his piss at her during the captaincy task. And, as a result, the 59-year-old was kicked out of the controversial house by 'Bigg Boss' himself.
'Bigg Boss', an Indian version of international series 'Celebrity Big Brother', features celebrities locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Box Office report, week 2: Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' emerges as all time blockbuster
- Box Office report, week 2: Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' emerges as all time blockbuster
- Bigg Boss 10: Gauahar Khan cheers for Bani J, sends her 'love and strength'
- Can't wait to watch it: Priyanka Chopra on Deepika Padukone's Hollywood debut
- RIP Om Puri: Five performances that make him immortal in our hearts
- Real 'Dangal' girls Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari with father Mahavir Singh Phogat grace the Kapil Sharma's show!
- Deepika Padukone's 'Koffee With Karan' will not be SOLO, Vin Diesel to brew a cuppa too?
- Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om stirs up storm, refuses to leave house
- Here's how Swami Om reacted when he was asked to leave 'Bigg Boss' house!
- Gaurav Chopra spills the beans, reveals interesting details about 'Bigg Boss' contract!