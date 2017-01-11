Bigg Boss 10: Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi spotted in a mall! Here's proof
New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss' season 10 commoner contestants Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi were recently spotted outside the controversial house. Yes, you read that right.
Both the contestants were clicked inside a mall a while back. For the record, the duo is neither evicted nor out of the program. It looks like the two were out for a task. If online reports are to be believed, Manu and Manveer were sent to the mall by Bigg Boss to ask for votes. The one with greater public support will get the 'Ticket To The Finale Week'.
According to the social media buzz, they both received massive support from the viewers. Their pictures were being shared on the Internet by their fans in large numbers. Have a look:
Selfie with fans pic.twitter.com/kyq0PRZyc0
— Manveer Gurjar (@manveergurjarr) 11 January 2017
Now, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Manu and Manveer are commoners no more. They have become celebrities already.
'Bigg Boss', an Indian version of international series 'Celebrity Big Brother', features people locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance.
