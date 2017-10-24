Bigg Boss 11: Housemates freak out over Dhinchak Pooja's lice revelation

New Delhi: The big daddy of reality show on Indian television, Bigg Boss season 11 is running in its full glory with drama, fights and over-the-top reactions ruling each episode. This time the house is a mix of celebrity and commoners and each individual has something unique to offer.

The game became even more interesting after internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja entered the house as the first wild card contestant this week. As soon as she made her starry entry into the house, the entire BB11 den danced to her selfie song.

While people had mixed reactions to her entry, what followed was a huge revelation related to the internet sensation. It will surely make you feel a little weird, so brace yourselves. Dhinchak Pooja has lice in her hair—yes please don't freak out!

Last night's episode saw how housemates lost their mind after Jyoti and Hiten spotted some hair lice in Pooja's hair. From Puneesh to Hina Khan, everyone took turns to actually check whether she actually has lice or not.

And the verdict was out that yes she has! Arshi Khan who shared the bed with her became extremely uncomfortable and jittery. She got worried about her own hair. Soon, Shilpa like a good fellow housemate talked it out to Pooja and told her that they will ask Bigg Boss to send the medicated shampoo which she should use so that others don't get affected.

And even told her to not feel bad about it. Check out the video below to see how housemates reacted over this big lice revelation:

Part 2 : Ghar pe hogi anokhi jugalbandi jab saath perform karenge Dhinchak Pooja aur Akash. Catch this tonight at 10:30 PM. @biggbossinsta A post shared by BIGG BOSS (OFFICIAL) (@biggbossinsta) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:59am PDT

This looks like just the beginning. With Dhinchak Pooja in the house, let's see who all want to click selfies with her. For all the recent updates on Bigg Boss season 11, do watch this space.