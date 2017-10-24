Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde trolled for making fun of Dhinchak Pooja

Shockingly, Hina Khan did not even come out of the washroom to receive her. And, after coming out, her attitude towards the the cringe pop sensation was kinda disrespectful. Even Shilpa Shinde constantly made fun of Pooja's singing.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 24, 2017, 09:11 AM IST
New Delhi: Recently, YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja entered the Bigg Boss season 11 house, as a wildcard, with a bang. But, apparently, some contestants were not totally impressed with her entry.

As a result, a lot of Internet users took to Twitter to troll Hina and Shilpa for insulting Pooja on her very first day inside the controversial house. Here are some interesting audience reactions:

Maybe, at this point, the participants are not realising that their words have a huge impact outside the Bigg Boss house. Now, it would be really interesting to see what Pooja adds to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's heated show.

So, who are you supporting - Hina, Shilpa or Pooja?

