Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde trolled for making fun of Dhinchak Pooja

New Delhi: Recently, YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja entered the Bigg Boss season 11 house, as a wildcard, with a bang. But, apparently, some contestants were not totally impressed with her entry.

Shockingly, Hina Khan did not even come out of the washroom to receive her. And, after coming out, her attitude towards the the cringe pop sensation was kinda disrespectful. Even Shilpa Shinde constantly made fun of Pooja's singing.

As a result, a lot of Internet users took to Twitter to troll Hina and Shilpa for insulting Pooja on her very first day inside the controversial house. Here are some interesting audience reactions:

Shilpa-Hina's reaction to #DhinchakPooja proved what kind of bitter personalities they are. Always on high horse. #BB11 — Wanderer (@DisDatNothin) October 22, 2017

#HinaKhan didn’t even say hi to #Dhinchakpooja And she talks about Arshi Khan’s tehjeeb #BB11 — dev (@hiiamdevd) October 22, 2017

Troll for her unbearable songs

But don't make fun of her #DhinchakPooja #HinaKhan not even said hii

Very bad behaviour of #ShilpaShinde — Dipesh Roundhal (@dipesh_roundhal) October 23, 2017

#HinaKhan was making fun of #DhinchakPooja in #BB11 .She proved one thing that She did great acting in #yrkkh .Her Real image is #pathetic — Õmie Mįrzã (@iam_omie) October 23, 2017

Maybe, at this point, the participants are not realising that their words have a huge impact outside the Bigg Boss house. Now, it would be really interesting to see what Pooja adds to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's heated show.

So, who are you supporting - Hina, Shilpa or Pooja?