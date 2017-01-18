close
Deepika Padukone shoots for 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'—Check out first pics!

New Delhi: After Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra drank some tequila shots on one of the most popular celebrities host Ellen DeGeneres' show, it's now time to make room for yet another sparkling Indian beauty.

Yes! It's none other than the gorgeous Deepika Padukone. The leggy lass has reportedly shot for an episode with Ellen and the first pictures are out as well. Dippy will be seen chatting up Ellen on her famous talk show—'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' which will telecast in the US on January 18 and back home on January 19, reportedly.

Interestingly, celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani shared the first picture of the actress with her team outside the show sets. And Dippy darling too gave us a sneak-peek of the shoot on her Instagram handle.

Deepika ventured into Hollywood with Vin Diesel starrer 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' which will hit the global screens on January 20, 2017. The film, however, had an early release in India on January 14.

One of the fan clubs of the actress posted this picture on Instagram: 

Previously, PeeCee made a stunning debut on Ellen's talk show and raised the bar, let's see how Deepika impresses the host!

