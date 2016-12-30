Lokesh Kumari to re-enter Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss'?

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's popular television reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 10 is making the headlines once again, all thanks to the nasty behaviour of its contestant. But, in order to lighten up the mood, it is being said that evicted participant Lokesh Kumari is being brought back to the controversial house.

According to a DNA report, the 51-year-old actor has taken the decision to bring her back on the program. Apparently, the 'Bhaijaan' of B-Town is not amused with the conduct of the housemates and he wants to show to be fun again.

Lokesh made quite some wave on the tenth edition of the show by flaunting her cuteness. She was a valued member of the commoner team and, often, praised by Salman on the weekend episodes.

It would be really interesting to see her equation with the other contestants if she comes back on 'Bigg Boss'.

'Bigg Boss', an Indian version of international series 'Celebrity Big Brother', features celebrities locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance.