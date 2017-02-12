Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi shoot for new television show
New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss' season 10 winner Manveer Gurjar and finalist Manu Punjabi will again be putting their best foot forward for a television show. This time, they will be seen in an episode of upcoming comedy show 'Chhote Miyan Dhaakad' Chapter 4.
Reportedly, their episode has been shot already. In a viral social media image, the duo can be seen sitting along with the judges Sohail Khan and Neha Dhupia.
See for yourself:
In The House #manveergurjar #manupunjabi #sohailkhan #nehadhupia pic.twitter.com/S2iMRQjpnw
— Manveer Gurjar (@manveergurjarr) February 10, 2017
The stand-up comedy show 'Chhote Miyan Dhaakad' Chapter 4, which replaces Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza on Colors, sees Neha and the actor turned producer-director Sohail as the judges. It showcases talented kids of age group from 4 to 14 across the country.
