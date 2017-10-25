Marriage to criminal charges: Bigg Boss 11 fame Arshi Khan hiding her real identity?

New Delhi: The reality TV show Bigg Boss 11 is high on the buzz word and is aptly delivering the entertainment dose we all need at times. But the show is often seen as a controversial platform where people fight with each other just to gain popularity.

However, this time around a lot of surprises unwrapped related to a personal life of contestants on the show. After Zubair Khan controversy, an actress-model named Gehana Vasisth has opened up on Arshi Khan's life.

According to India.com report, Gehana, who claims to hail from Bhopal, the same place where Arshi comes from has stated that the Bigg Boss 11 contestant is blatantly lying about her age and other personal details.

The report originally attributed to a leading daily quotes Gehana as saying, “Since I am also from Bhopal, from where Arshi Khan hails, I can tell you that she is over 32 years old, although she claims to be only 27 years of age. She has reduced her age by over 5 years because I happen to know her from her school days. She has also faked her educational qualifications while applying for Bigg Boss 11 and I have proof of the same. I wonder how the channel and the makers of Bigg Boss have selected such a contestant who has been faking all her life.”

Also, she claimed that Arshi in real life is married to a 50-year-old man. Interestingly, much before BB 11 happened, Arshi had hogged the limelight for alleging that she was a relationship with Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi reportedly.

However, even this claim was refuted by Gehana, who further added, “Forget about having sex with Afridi, Arshi Khan has never met him face to face or even spoken to him on the phone even once in her lifetime.”

Adding more, Gehana revealed that controversial contestant Arshi has as many as 10 unresolved criminal charges against her and reportedly four out of these are for allegedly insulting the Indian and Pakistan flags by painting them on her naked body.