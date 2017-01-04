Priyanka Chopra is a workaholic; actress back to 'Quantico'! See pic

New Delhi: The global icon Priyanka Chopra is literally on her toes. The is girl constantly travels while her work keeps her busy. Recently, she had taken some time off and flew to be back in India where she celebrated her New Year's.

However, the busy bee is now back in action and has started working on her successful television thriller show 'Quantico' by ABC. She shared a picture on Instagram which she captioned as: “When you wake up way before u need to and realise your Christmas tree is still up.. #jetlag#1stdayofwork #quantico”

After presenting the Academy Awards and Emmys in 2016, Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her debut at the prestigious Golden Globes award ceremony later this month. Also, she will be soon seen in 'Baywatch' opposite Dwayne 'Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron. She will play a grey character reportedly, named Victoria Leeds.

Piggy Chops is feeling jetlagged but that doesn't stop her from doing what she loves—acting!

We are proud of you desi girl!