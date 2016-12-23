Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Leone shoot Christmas special ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ episode – See PICS

Mumbai: The Christmas special episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will be a double treat for the audiences because two stunning beauties from Bollywood – Priyanka Chopra and Sunny Leone – will make their presence felt.

PeeCee will be on the show along with Deepshikha Deshmukh to promote her Punjabi production – Sarvann – while Sunny Leone will be joined by husband Daniel Weber. The ‘Baby Doll’ may promote her song ‘Laila Main Laila’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ on the show.

Kapil Sharma has played host to all the Bollywood bigwigs with Aamir Khan perhaps being the only exception. However, celebrities like Priyanka Chopra have made an appearance on the show on a number of occasions.