Disha Vakani

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani aka Daya Bhabhi's Instagram post will disappoint you

Disha gave birth to a baby girl last year and has been on maternity leave since then. 

Pic courtesy: @disha.vakani

Mumbai: Fans of Daya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani, who have been waiting to see her make a splash in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, will be disappointed to know that the adorable actress will need some more time to make a comeback.

However, it looks unlikely that Daya Babhi will return any time soon. Her comeback may get delayed indefinitely. She took to her Instagram page to thank fans for their love but also state that circumstances aren't favouring her return to TV.

She wrote: "Everyone is telling me to come back on show especially you all peoples. I really missed the trkmoc . I likely to come on show. But circumstances doesn't favour this .  

Thanks for understanding and supporting me ! Keep loving and watching Tarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah.
#Dishadiloves 
#trkmoc (sic)."

Disha, who is married to Mayur Padia,  is a popular theatre artiste in Gujarat. She has done plays like Kamal Patel v/s Dhamal Patel and Lali Lila. She has also done supporting roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas and Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar. Interestingly, both the films had Aishwarya Rai as the main lead. She has also been a part of Aamir Khan's Mangal Pandey: The Rising and Priyanka Chopra's Love Story 2050.

But Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (which began on July 28, 2008) made her a popular celebrity. The show based on Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by late columnist and journalist Taarak Mehta. She is paired with actor Dilip Joshi in the show which has been on the air for a decade now.

