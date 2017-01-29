Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final LIVE: Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig vs Abigail Spears-Juan Sebastian Cabal

New Delhi: Welcome to our Live coverage of the Australian Open Mixed Doubles final at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena. You can catch live score updates of Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig vs Abigail Spears-Jan Sebastian Cabal right here.

Indian Tennis queen Sania Mirza will be eyeing his 7th career Grand Slam title as she along with partner Ivan Dodig take on Abigial Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal in the final of the 2017 Australian Open Mixed Doubles event.

Sania, most recently won the 2016 Australian Open title in Women's Doubles category with Martina Hingis and has also won the same Grand Slam in 2009 in Mixed Doubles category with fellow Indian Mahesh Bhupathi.

(PREVIEW: Australian Open, Men's Singles Final)

If the Indo-Croatian pair comes out triumphant today, it would be Sania's first Grand Slam title with Dodig and fourth major mixed doubles triumph overall. She had earlier won in the same category in 2009 Australian Open, 2012 French Open and 2014 US Open.

While Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig were seeded second, the American-Colombian duo of Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal are unseeded. Also, this is the second time the Sania-Ivan pair has made a Grand Slam final.

Ivan Dodig had earlier las won a Grand Slam at the 2015 French Open in Men's Doubles title with Marcelo Melo.

The match starts at 10:30 AM IST.

For live streaming, telecast and everything else you need to know. (AUS Open Mixed Doubles Final: — Preview, TV listing, Live streaming, Date, Time, Venue)