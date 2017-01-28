Australian Open: Sania Mirza eyes 7th Grand Slam title — Preview, TV listing, Live streaming, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: On the final day of the 2017 Australian Open, Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza will bid her seventh Grand Slam title.

The 30-year-old will team up with her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig in the Mixed Doubles title clash against the unseeded pair of Abigail Spears of America and Colombian Juan Sebastian Cabal at Melbourne Park.

If the second seeds manage to win the season opening Slam, then it would be their first Major title together. But it would be Mirza's fourth mixed title in the Majors.

Mirza has so far won three mixed doubles titles, the last being the 2014 US Open with Brazilian Bruno Soares.

She is the lone Indian left in the tournament.

Here's everything you need to know about the final:

Date: January 29 (Sunday)

Time: 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

TV Listing: Sony Six and Sony Six HD

Live Streaming: sonyliv and Aus Open official website