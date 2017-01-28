Australian Open: Sania Mirza eyes 7th Grand Slam title — Preview, TV listing, Live streaming, Date, Time, Venue
She is the lone Indian left in the tournament.
New Delhi: On the final day of the 2017 Australian Open, Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza will bid her seventh Grand Slam title.
The 30-year-old will team up with her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig in the Mixed Doubles title clash against the unseeded pair of Abigail Spears of America and Colombian Juan Sebastian Cabal at Melbourne Park.
If the second seeds manage to win the season opening Slam, then it would be their first Major title together. But it would be Mirza's fourth mixed title in the Majors.
Mirza has so far won three mixed doubles titles, the last being the 2014 US Open with Brazilian Bruno Soares.
She is the lone Indian left in the tournament.
Here's everything you need to know about the final:
Date: January 29 (Sunday)
Time: 10:30 AM IST
Venue: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.
TV Listing: Sony Six and Sony Six HD
Live Streaming: sonyliv and Aus Open official website
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will Mayawati bring law and order in UP with support from Mukhtar Ansari?
- Watch: Shocking footage of Delhi woman throwing her child down stairs
- Europe: Frozen Danube river becomes skaters' paradise
- J&K: 10 soldiers killed, 4 missing as 2 avalanches hit Gurez sector
- Mexico's Colima volcano eruption spurs ash warning
- 1st T20I: On debut, did Parvez Rasool insult the national anthem during India-England match?
- Pakistan may not qualify for 2019 Cricket World Cup: ICC
- WATCH: MS Dhoni accurately predicts Joe Root's next step, stump mic captures all!
- WATCH: Did Parvez Rasool insult national anthem prior to 1st T20I between India and England?
- Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva Solanki survive road accident: Report