Live: US Open, Men's Singles final - Rafael Nadal vs Kevin Anderson

01:10 AM IST: Call it whatever, Nadal has not faced a Top 20 opponent at the US Open and the last Grand Slam tournament champion to do that was Pete Sampras at 2000 Wimbledon. Will it help his cause?

But what we know of his opponent is, Anderson has sa killer service. The South African has fired 114 aces and has been broken just five times in 108 service games. He has also unleashed the tournament`s third fastest serve of 137 mph (220.4km/h).

00:47 AM IST: Tonight's champion will be the fifth straight Grand Slam winner who is 30 and over going back to last year`s US Open where Stan Wawrinka (31) captured the title. Since then, Roger Federer (35) won the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and Nadal (31) earned the Roland Garros crown.

00: 35 AM IST: And if he beats Nadal, the South African will become the the lowest-ranked Grand Slam champion since No. 44 Gaston Gaudio at the 2004 French Open.

00:25 AM IST: Anderson is the first South African to reach the US Open final in the Open Era. Anderson is the lowest-ranked US Open finalist since the inception of the rankings in 1973.

He is also the lowest-ranked US Open finalist since the inception of the rankings in 1973. The previous lowest-ranked US Open finalist was No. 22 Mark Philippoussis in 1998 when he lost to Australian compatriot Pat Rafter.

By the way, Andre Agassi, ranked 20th, is the lowest-ranked US Open champion in 1994.

00:15 AM IST: For Nadal, this is the first time since 211 that he has reached three Slam finals. He lost the Roger Federer in the Australian Open final, but won his 10th French Open crown in June. But again, he has hasn`t won multiple Slams in a season since 2013.

Here's that moment when he booked the final ticket

The 31-year-old Spaniard is the overwhelming favourite.

World number one Rafael Nadal can wrap up a 16th Grand Slam title and third at the US Open tonight. But for that he will to beat South Africa`s Kevin Anderson, who has impressed many with his unbreakable spirit. He is the first South African in 52 years to reach the US Open final.

Nadal powered into his 23rd career Grand Slam final, routing Argentina`s 24th-seeded Juan Martin del Potro 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 in the semis, while Anderson downed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.

The 31-year-old Spanish lefthander is seeking his third US Open crown after 2010 and 2013 and a 16th career Slam title. But for the 28th-seeded Anderson, this is his first Grand Slam final. The Spaniard will start as the favourite, but the the South African, satnding at 6ft 8in (2.02m) can trouble Nadal with his big serves.

Nadal`s 73 career titles also dwarf Anderson`s modest three.

