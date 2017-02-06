Sania Mirza denies dating Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor in the past during Karan Johar's show

New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler Sania Mirza was latest host in the Koffee With Karan show with her close friend from Bollywood - Farah Khan.

While the duo entertained host Karan Johar with some hilarious answers, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director did bowl a googly to Sania.

Sania, who has been married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik was asked by Karan how come she wasn't ever approached by one of the heroes from the film industry. To which Sania replied, "That never happened to me."

Probing further, Karan asked, "There were some rumours about you and Shahid, were those true?"

Sania immediately replied, "I can't remember it was so long ago. It never happened as I travel so much."

During the rapid fire session, Sania was was asked who she would kill, marry and hook up among Shahid, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. To which Sania said that she would hook-up with Ranveer, marry Ranbir and kill Shahid!

Notably, there were rumours of the Hyderabadi player dating Shahid around eight years back. The rumours surfaced soon after the Udta Punjab actor broke up with Kareena Kapoor.