Adityanath orders inspection of all Kumbh camps after fire scare

Prayagraj: After a fire on Monday at the Kumbh Mela campus destroyed tents, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the fire department and officials in-charge of the event to inspect all the camps.

A government spokesman said Adityanath also directed the fire department to take all steps to ensure there was no repeat of Monday`s episode. The Chief Minister has asked the Mela administration to provide compensation for the gutted tents and other items.

A fire broke out after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at the `Digambar Akhada` camp, destroying a large part of the tented area. However, no loss of life was reported.

The fire erupted in Sector 13 of the sprawling Kumbh complex at out around 12.45 PM. Several fire tenders have been were rushed to the spot to ensure that the fire did not spread. Two vehicles and some materials kept at the site were damaged in the fire, they said.

Police personnel and soldiers have been deployed to ensure the safety of pilgrims. Strong winds created trouble in controlling the fire, the official said.

The head of the Digambar Ani Akhada said the fire began at an adjoining tent and spread to the kitchen of their camp, triggering the cylinder blast.

The Kumbh Mela 2019 starts on Tuesday. The mega religious, spiritual and cultural congregation attracts millions to the confluence of Ganga and Yamuna rivers, and the mystical Saraswati. It is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years. More than 12 crore people are expected to take part in the event over the next 50 days.

The 2019 Kumbh Mela will commence on January 15 on Makar Sankranti which will be the first bathing day. Mahashivratri on March 4 will mark the last bathing day. Devotees take holy dips at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

