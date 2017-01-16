After Akhilesh gets 'cycle', Samajwadi Party set to form allaince with Congress, RLD
New Delhi/Lucknow: With the Election Commission ruling in favour of Akhilesh Yadav in the battle for Samajwadi party symbol 'cycle', the stage appears set for the formation of a grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh.
A 'Mahagathbandhan' - on the lines of the JD(U)-RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar - comprising of the Samajwadi Party, Congress and Rashtriya Lok Dal has become one step closer to reality after the EC decision in favour of Akhilesh Yadav.
The CM's closest confidante and uncle Ram Gopal Yadav said that as per his own view there we an alliance with the Congress but the final decision on the matter will be taken by Akhilesh himself.
Media reports have suggested that the Congress and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) combine may get at least 120-125 of the total 403 seats.
Earlier, the Election Commission gave its order on the demand for ‘cycle’ symbol by the two warring factions of the Samajwadi Party — led by Akhilesh and his father Mulayam Singh, respectively.
The EC ruled in favour of Akhilesh, apparently on the basis of the fact that he had an overwhelming support from the party rank and file.
Uttar Pradesh — the country’s most populous and politically significant state — will elect a new 403-seat state assembly in seven phases: February 11 (73 seats), February 15 (67 seats), February 19 (69 seats), February 23 (53 seats), February 27 (52 seats), March 4 (49 seats) and March 8 (40 seats).
With agency inputs
