Ram Temple

As pressure mounts on BJP, UP government announces plan to install 221-metre bronze statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya

Yogi Adityanath govt had announced that it install a 221-metre bronze statue of Lord Ram in the holy town of Ayodhya.

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that it install a 221-metre bronze statue of Lord Ram in the holy town of Ayodhya.

The announcement was made by Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Information) Avanish Awasthi said on Saturday.

While the height of the actual statue would be 151 metres, its overhead umbrella would be 20 metres while the pedestal would be 50 metres, Awasthi said.

A museum would also be housed at the pedestal, Awasthi said.

Five firms short-listed for construction of the statue gave presentations before Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath this evening, the officer said, adding soil testing is being done for installing the statue.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on October 31 inaugurated an imposing 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country's first home minister, in Gujarat.

The hurried announcement on the statue comes at a time when the right-wing outfits, as well as the Opposition parties, have intensified attack on the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of using the Ram Temple issue for political gains and fooling the Hindus for four years since coming to power.

Attacking the BJP dispensation at the Centre, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had on Saturday asked the Narendra Modi government to wake up from a 'Kumbhakarna-like slumber' and declare the date for its construction.

''I have come here to awaken the Kumbhakarana,'' he said, indirectly comparing PM Modi, his government, to the Ramayana character known for sleeping for months at a stretch.

''Today's Kumbhakarna has been sleeping for the past four years," he said.

The Sena leader also urged the BJP government to bring legislation or an ordinance for building the temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya, but he has not linked his own two-day visit to the VHP event.

Thackeray said his party will support any legislation or ordinance for the Ram Mandir, which Hindutva organisations want to be constructed at the site where the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992.

Thackeray went to the banks of the Saryu river in the evening to offer prayers.

Meanwhile, RSS-affiliated right-wing outfit Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will be organising a grand ‘Dharam Sabha’ in the holy town later today.

The town has been turned into a virtual fortress with multiple layers of security and deployment of drones as people began arriving here for Sunday's 'Dharam Sabha', which is being organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to push for the construction of the Ram temple.

The VHP claimed three lakh people, including seers, will attend its public meeting, which has triggered some apprehension over the safety of the town's Muslim community.

Samajwadi Party and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said the Army should be deployed in Ayodhya, if needed, to maintain law and order.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Zafaryab Jilani said that the Muslims in Ayodhya are terrified ahead of the VHP meeting.

However, no untoward incident was reported on Saturday and the police assured that strict security arrangements are in place.

Ram Temple, Lord Ram bronze statue, Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, VHP, Shiv Sena

