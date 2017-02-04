Assembly elections: Victory in UP with Cong' help will only elevate Netaji's stature, says Akhilesh Yadav
Auraiya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday defended his decision of forging an alliance with Congress, claiming that the coalition will win an overwhelming majority in the polls and get more than 300 seats in the 403-member House.
"This election is not only about state but also about the nation. People say that we should not have given so many seats to Congress but we have a big heart," he said addressing a rally here.Commenting on the father-son relationship between him and Samajwadi Party`s patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh said that the party still belongs to `Netaji` and the relationship between them can never change.
"It was necessary to distance ourselves from people who ultimately wanted to harm the Samajwadi Party. Netaji ji has brought us into politics and trained us. Nobody can break our relation with Netaji. Sometimes you have to take tough decisions. We have also made the move towards those who conspired against us," he said.
Trying to downplay Mulayam Singh Yadav`s criticism of the alliance, Akhilesh stated that if SP retains power in Uttar Pradesh, it will be a complement to Netaji`s prestige.
"This is not an act of rebellion... Netaji (Mulayam) is above all of us in the party. The responsibility to take Samajwadi Party forward is now with the next generation. Our only aim is to retain power in the state. His (Netaji) blessings are with us. Netaji will be the happiest person if SP wins. I am sure the SP`s thumping victory will only increase Netaji`s respect.
"The poll process in Uttar Pradesh begins on February 11. 73 constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh will go polls in this phase. The filing of nominations for these constituencies will end on January 24.
Uttar Pradesh is set to enter into the `high-voltage` seven-phase polling between February 11 and March 8.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Noida: 7-year-old DPS girl dies after getting injured during karate session
- Will reduction in limit of cash donation to political parties decrease corruption?
- Assembly Elections 2017: Goa records 15% turnout for first two hours in polls
- Assembly Elections 2017: Fault in EVMs interrupt polling at two seats in Punjab
- DNA: Donald Trump berated Australia PM, cut phone call short
- WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I
- WATCH: After KL Rahul, Raiphi Gomez hits ball out of the stadium, while playing for Kerala
- S Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in heated Twitter battle that will leave Indian cricket embarrassed
- IPL 2017 Auction: From player rosters to purse balance, here's all you need to know!
- Fans bamboozled seeing Rohit Sharma present for BCCI's felicitation of MS Dhoni in Bengaluru