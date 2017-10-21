Attention! In Yogi's UP, all officers must stand up with joined hands before MPs, MLAs

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has a new directive for all state-level officers. Officers and bureaucrats must stand up with joined hands while meeting or welcoming MPs and MLAs. This gesture needs to be repeated at the time of departure.

Reason – lawmakers and legislators are above all and they need to be respected.

The direction, issued UP Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar, further says disciplinary actions will be taken against anyone failing to do so.

The rule applies to all officers in UP, including collectors, cops, local chiefs.

MPs and MLAs claim officers to do not pay listen to them and at times dismiss orders. This is one of the chief reasons behind Yogi government implementing this order.

The order states officers should politely speak about their issues if unable to work as directed by MPs and MLAs.

Officers have also been barred to go to government-funded events as chief guests.

The opposition has objected to this rule.