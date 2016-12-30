Azam Khan smells conspiracy to divide Samajwadi Party, says split will benefit BJP

Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Friday claimed some people were hatching conspiracy to split the party ahead of the crucial assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

"An entire bucket of water gets polluted by a drop of urine. So is the case with SP," Khan, the Samajwadi Party's tallest Muslim face, was quoted as saying by News18.com.

Khan added that the present turmoil within the party will only benefit the BJP if there is any split in the ruling party ahead of the crucial polls.

The reactions from Khan came at a time when the ruling party is likely headed towards a split, with some MLAs supporting UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, while others are with Shivpal Yadav, the state unit president of the party and younger brothyer of Samajwadi Party veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The young CM had released his own list of candidates and asked them to contest upcoming elections as party loyalists.

Akhilesh declared his own candidates for 235 seats against the official list announced by SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Thursday.