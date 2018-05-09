BJP leader Pawan Kesari shot dead in Allahabad, three detained

ALLAHABAD: Pawan Kesari, a local BJP leader and corporater, was shot dead by bike-borne unidentified people in the Phulpur district near Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, Kesari, who was the district secretary of BJP's youth wing (BJPYM) was attacked by the miscreants in the night on Tuesday.

Pawan Kesari, a promising local BJP leader who was considered very close to Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, had sometimes back protested against the criminal elements who had, in turn, threatened him of dire consequences.

Fearing for his life, the young BJP leader had even spoken to the Allahabad SSP over telephone on Tuesday evening and sought police protection.

The SSP Allahabad, Aakash Kulhari, had asked him to come and meet him personally on Wednesday.

However, just one hour after his telephonic conversation with the SSP, he was killed by the bike-borne attackers.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital after the attack but was declared brought dead.

The Allahabad Police have detained three people in connection with the BJP leader's murder who are now being interrogated for more leads.

"The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained. Three people have been detained and we are interrogating them," Allahabad SSP Aakash Kulhari told newsmen.

The broad day-light murder of the BJP leader raises several questions on the law and order situation since the party is in power in the state and the victim was considered very close to the state's Deputy Chief Minister.