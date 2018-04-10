BJP MLA claims innocence, says 'woman's family belongs to low-class'

UNNAO: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Monday said that the woman, who leveled rape allegations against him, belong to a low-status family. Earlier on Monday, the father of an 18-year-old woman died in custody, prompting her to put the blame on the lawmaker.

Speaking to reporters outside the Chief Ministers Office in Lucknow, Sengar said the allegations against him were part of a conspiracy. "They belong to a low-status family (nimn star ke log hain)...This is a conspiracy by my opponents," Sengar told reporters but refused to comment on speculation about he being summoned by the chief minister.

#WATCH: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, against whom a woman has leveled rape allegations, says 'Arrey wo nimn star ke log hain, apradhiyon ki saazish hai.' pic.twitter.com/vTJT6KMfL7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2018

A defiant Sengar, however, claimed innocence and dismissed the charge as a conspiracy by his opponents and said the complainant belonged to a "low class". "There is no allegation against me, I am open to any kind of investigation. Strict action should be taken against the real culprit," said the BJP MLA.

#WATCH Kuldeep Singh Sengar, BJP MLA from Unnao against whom a woman leveled rape allegations,rules out resignation. Says 'Naam kisi ka aane se koi isteefa de deta hai?' pic.twitter.com/G3ZttjIE4g — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2018

The woman's father, aged around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail last night and died during treatment, officials said. He was arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act, they added.

The news of his death spread like wildfire with the opposition and the civil society slamming the Adityanath government.

Under fire, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sought a report into the custodial death. Calling the incident unfortunate, Adityanath said, "ADG Lucknow has been asked to probe the matter thoroughly. Those at fault, whoever they might be, will not be spared."

On Sunday, the woman who has accused the MLA had even tried to immolate herself outside Adityanaths office.

The woman has alleged that Sengar and his associates raped her and that authorities had refused to register her complaint. She said she had been running from pillar to post for over a year, but that authorities had not paid her any heed. She attempted to set herself on fire twice - first outside Adityanath's residence, and then outside the Gautam Palli Police Station.

However, police said there was more to the allegations than meets the eyes. "On further probe it was found that both parties are in a dispute since 10 to 12 years," said Rajiv Krishan, ADG Lucknow. "Allegations can be proved only after a thorough probe," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)