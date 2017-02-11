BJP MLA kin held with pistol in polling booth
IANS | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 10:50
Lucknow: Gagan Som, brother of senior BJP leader and Sardhana legislator Sangeet Som was detained on Saturday after a pistol was recovered from him, a police officer said.
Som was detained by the police personnel on duty in Faridpur.
Spotting the pistol, the security personnel whisked Som away from inside the booth.
An official told IANS that the act was in contravention of election rules and hence the action was taken.
Sangeet Som shot to limelight for his fiery speeches during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and was one of those named for inciting violence.
First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 10:39
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
- DNA: Why did India outrage against 'JNU anti-nationals' on this day last year?
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- India vs Bangladesh: With a killer smile, Virat Kohli gets in the business of 'perfection' — VIDEOS INSIDE
- Near Escape! Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim almost took a blunder DRS call – WATCH
- AIADMK political crisis: Sasikala meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt in Tamil Nadu