Assembly Elections 2017

BJP MLA kin held with pistol in polling booth

IANS | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 10:50
Lucknow: Gagan Som, brother of senior BJP leader and Sardhana legislator Sangeet Som was detained on Saturday after a pistol was recovered from him, a police officer said.

Som was detained by the police personnel on duty in Faridpur. 

Spotting the pistol, the security personnel whisked Som away from inside the booth.

An official told IANS that the act was in contravention of election rules and hence the action was taken.

Sangeet Som shot to limelight for his fiery speeches during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and was one of those named for inciting violence.

First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 10:39

