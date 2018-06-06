हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Surendra Singh

Surendra Singh, the controversial BJP legislator, even asked his supporters to beat up government officials if they ask for bribes.

BJP MLA Surendra Singh sparks row, says prostitutes better than government officials

PATNA: Loudmouth Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Surendra Singh has triggered a fresh controversy by saying that prostitutes are better than government officials.

"Officials se accha charitra vaishyaon ka hota hai, woh paisa lekar kam se kam apna kaam toh karti hain aur stage pe naachti hain. Par yeh officials toh paisa lekar bhi aapka kaam karenge ki nahi, iski koi guarantee hi nahi hai, (Prostitutes are better than government officials; at least for money they do their work well and also entertain us by dancing on the stage. But these officials even after taking the money they will not guarantee of the work being done)," the BJP MLA said.

The controversial BJP legislator even asked his supporters to beat up government officials if they ask for bribes. 

''Give them a "ghoosa" (punch) if they ask for "ghoos" (bribe),'' Surendra Singh, the BJP MLA from Bairia, told his supporters.

Singh was reportedly angry with the officials at the Bairia Tehsil office for allegedly demanding bribes. Singh along with his supporters also observed a 'chetavani diwas' or 'warning day'.

He also urged his supporters to record the voice of any official who demands a bribe.

Singh, however, defended his remark later and said that it was in the interest of the people and he was ready to go to jail for their welfare.

However, this is not the first time when the BJP MLA has made such crass statement. 

Earlier, he had sparked controversy for blaming parents and smartphones for rising incidents of rape across the country.

Singh had blamed the ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government for the party's humiliating defeat in the recent Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur assembly bypolls.

He said if certain ministers were not removed from the state cabinet, the ruling party's downfall in UP was certain.

Singh had said if the grievances of the poor people are not heard at police stations, tehsil offices and block offices, they will not vote for the BJP.

In the past, Singh has said that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be an "Islam vs Bhagwan" battle.

He had even called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demon king Ravana's sister Surpanakha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi a reincarnation of Lord Ram.

(With Agency inputs)

