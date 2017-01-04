BJP set to win Uttar Pradesh, may bag 206-216 seats in Assembly elections: Survey

Delhi: A pre-poll survey on Wednesday predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge as the single largest party in Uttar Pradesh in the seven-phase Assembly elections.

The survey, conducted by India Today-Axis in October and December last year, shows an increase in BJP's vote share from 31 percent in October (before note ban) to 33 percent in December.

In 2012 Assembly polls, the BJP had a 15 percent vote share. It had bagged 47 seats.

Also, demonetisation move seems to have had no impact on voters.

As for seats, the BJP may get 206-216 seats as per the opinion poll in the 403-member UP Assembly.

On the other hand, the ruling Samajwadi Party is likely to get a vote share of 26 percent in the latest survey and may emerge as the two party with 92-97 seats.

Meanwhile, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) might win 79-85 seats.

The Congress is likely to get six percent vote share as per the survey and win only 5-9 seats.

Other parties in UP like Rashtriya Lok Dal, Apna Dal and the Left may win 7-11 seats.

Interestingly, Akhilesh Yadav emerged as the choice for the next CM with 33 percent of those surveyed wanting him to come back power.

Assembly elections in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will be held between February 4 and March 8.

While polling will be spread over seven phases in Uttar Pradesh, it will be a one-day affair in Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa, and a two-day exercise in Manipur.

In UP polls will be held on February 11 (73 constituencies), February 15 (67 constituencies), February 19 (69), February 23 (53), February 27 (52), March 3 (49) and March 8 (40).

Counting of votes will be taken up together in all the states on March 11, the Election Commission announced today.