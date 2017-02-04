BJP will waive off all dues of farmers if voted to power in UP: PM Narendra Modi

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed an election rally in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, that is scheduled to vote in seven phases starting February 11.

The seven-phase polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 11, 15, 19, 23, 27, March 4 and 8. PM Modi will be addressing one more rally in Aligarh tomorrow as part of his campaign plan before the February 11 polling in the first phase.

Here are the latest updates of Prime Minister's speech:

- People in Uttar Pradesh need to progress, women need to be given safety. Hence, a change in UP is needed

- So happened surgical strikes. Government all over the world are figuring out how such a big operation was done quietly. We gave a befitting reply to Pakistan through surgical strikes. But the leaders of our country started asking questions - questing the Army. The people who have stooped to this level, should they be allowed to do politics?

There's a government at the Centre which knows how to live and die for its soldiers who live and die for the country. The environment was such that terrorists used to enter our borders and kill our soldiers in the garb of the night. Even if the soldiers wanted to fire, they could not, such was the environment

- For over 40 years, governments were just dilly-dallying over One Rank One Pension. But my government approved OROP

40 saal tak faujiyon ki aakhnon mein dhool jhonki gayi. Desh ke liye jaan ki baazi lagane walon ke liye OROP humne laagu kiya: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/FrCvkZG10b — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 4, 2017

- Farmers are given the cost of 60 per cent of their produce by state governments in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, MP etc. But in UP, the government only buys 3 percent and for the rest, farmers are left at the markets' mercy

- I want to ask the UP government, what is your relation with the sugar mill owners

- I want to ask the UP government what was the reason why sugarcane were not paid their dues. We put 99 per cent of the money in the farmers' bank account

- I had promised the sugarcane farmers that once we form the government in Delhi, I will take the matter of dues in my hands and release 22,000 crore.

- BJP, if voted to power, will clear all dues of sugarcane farmers with first 14 days. My sugarcane farmer does the hardwork. The sugar mill owners are fat, but my farmer has nothing to gain

- Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party family, Modi says, Kabhi chacha, kabhi papa, chachi, bhatije aur na jane kya kya. Kya haal kar rakha hai Uttar Pradesh ka

- Every family needs to have their own house and so we've started working towards fulfilling this vision by 2022

UP sarkaar har cheez vote bank ke tarazu se tolti rahi hai: PM Narendra Modi in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/VE2FjerX3O — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 4, 2017

- My government provided Rs 950 crore under cleanliness scheme but the UP government failed to spend even Rs 40 crore for development projects

Also read: This is a fight against poverty: Modi on UP polls

- Centre allotted Rs 7,000 crore to Uttar Pradesh for development, however, the state government could not spend more than Rs 280 crore

- Time has come to make Uttar Pradesh, India's top state

- Even if I try and help Uttar Pradesh from Delhi, if the state government (ruling Samajwadi Party) has no intention, the money will go somewhere else

- If we've a state government that creates obstacles, then the development work will get stalled in LucknowLucknow

- This election is the BJP's fight against SCAM. Here, S stands for Samajwadi whereas C is for Congress, A for Akhilesh and M for Mayawati

- Those who abused each other everyday have now become partners. The Congress went to villages to show how the ruling Samajwadi Party was looting them. What happened overnight that SP embraced them. They never used to let a single opportunity to go to finish each other.

- Meerut is the gateway to the development of western Uttar Pradesh. Goons receive political shelter here. There's no gurantee if a common man will return home alive. Here, no legal action is taken on the culprits behind killings in Uttar Pradesh

- The Government in Uttar Pradesh has always been an obstacle for him to do works for people in state. You need to remove it. Until you change the govt in UP, whatever comes for you from Delhi won’t reach you.

- Some obstructionist governments trying to stall efforts of my government. This time the fight is against mafia, goons and those committing crime against our sisters and mothers

- Why the youth of Uttar Pradesh struggling for food, jobs

- It's been 2.5 years, has there been any stain on Modi's name? Has Modi done anything to tarnish the country's name?

- First was of independence began here in Meerut in 1857. That time fight was against British, now we are fighting poverty

- Uttar Pradesh has the potential to become the number one region of the country