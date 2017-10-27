Case against 7 Muslim men for posting Yogi Adityanath's 'objectionable' photo on social media

Lucknow: A case has been filed against seven Muslim youth from Maharajganj district after they allegedly posted an objectionable photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, reported IANS.

Narsingh Pandey of the Hindu Yuva Vahini registered the complaint, police said on Friday.

Hindu Yuva Vahini is a youth group formed by the Chief Minister in the year 2002.

As per the complaint, the accused photoshopped a photo of Adityanath and circulated it on social media.

According to Pandey, such an act had hurt the sentiments of Hindus and this led him to register a case against the youth.