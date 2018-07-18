हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut imposes ban on head scarf to prevent trespassing

The ban on head scarf has been introduced to restrict the entry of unknown people inside the varsity campus.

MEERUT: Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut has imposed a ban on the head scarf used by women to cover their faces in order to restrict the entry of unknown people inside the campus.

According to ANI, this is probably the first time that such a step has been by any leading university. The move has evoked a sharp response from several quarters.

Justifying the scarf-ban, the Proctorial Board of the University said that it was an important move as the entry of unknown people was deteriorating the college's atmosphere.

The decision was taken after several unknown people were caught inside the premises in the past, who failed to show identity cards when they were asked for verification.

The authorities informed that women covering their faces with a scarf makes it difficult to distinguish between college students and outsiders.

''A lot of girls, who were not students of this university, were found roaming inside the campus,'' Chief Proctor Alka Chaudhury was quoted as saying by ANI.

Classes have not started yet and a lot of unknown students were being found loitering the campus, she said.

''At present, we are leaving them with a warning, however, if this increases we will inform the police," the Chief Proctor of the University said. 

Reacting to criticism, the Principal of one of the colleges affiliated to the University, said, ''This is just a measure to restrict the entry of unknown people which is degrading the atmosphere of the college."

Even despite the move facing a severe backlash, several students have come out in support of the decision as they believe it was indeed needed for the betterment of the college environment. 

(With ANI inputs)

