हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP crime

Class 11 student shot dead in Uttar Pradesh

The gunmen first stopped him. Before the teenager could understand what was happening, he was shot from close range on the temple.  

Class 11 student shot dead in Uttar Pradesh
Representational Image:Pixabay

Lucknow: A Class 11 student was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh when he was on way to school on Tuesday morning, police said.

The gunmen first stopped him. Before the teenager could understand what was happening, he was shot from close range on the temple.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanshu, a student of the National Inter College at Kandhla. He was shot near the Hindu Inter College. 

As a crowd gathered at the crime scene, the assailants sped away but dropped their country-made murder weapon.

The student was rushed to a private medical facility where doctors pronounced him dead. 

The police are probing what led to the murder.
 

Tags:
UP crimeUP student shot deathUP shot death case

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close