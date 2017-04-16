Community members misusing triple talaq will face social boycott: AIMPLB
Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) today said that the community members, who give triple talaq without valid reasons will face social boycott.
AIMPLB member Maulana Khalid R. Firangi said, "It has been decided in the executive body meeting that those misusing triple talaq will face social boycott."
Maulana also informed about the moral code of conduct, which will solve the misunderstanding with regard to the triple talaq issue.
"There has been misunderstanding on this issue, we will issue a code of conduct on it," he added.
The AIMPLB, which has opposed the PILs filed against the triple talaq in the Supreme Court, had earlier on Wednesday said the board will do away with the practice of verbal divorce in one-and-a half years, adding there is no need for government interference.
A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court will start hearing from May 11 the petitions against triple talaq.
The court will hear pleas filed by several Muslim women challenging the practice under which men can divorce their wives instantly by uttering the word talaq thrice.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- India takes strong action against Pakistan on 'Kulbhusan Yadav' issue
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: MS Dhoni hits season's biggest six, ball lands on Chinnaswamy Stadium roof — MUST WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
- IPL 2017, Match 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – As it happened...