Delhi Police ASI shot dead in UP's Hapur, massive hunt on for killers

HAPUR: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police was shot dead by some unknown bike-borne miscreants in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

According to reports, ASI Sudhir Kumar Tyagi, posted at the Bhajanpura Police Station, was returning home on a bike with his wife and daughter when three bike-borne miscreants interrupted them. As Tyagi lost control on the bike and fell on the ground, the three bike-borne miscreants fired several rounds of bullets on him. Tyagi was heading towards his village Nagola in the Hapur district when he was attacked. He was posted in the PCR unit of Delhi Police in the Northeast district.

Tyag, who was shot in the stomach, died on the spot. The brazen daylight murder of the police officer stunned the locals present there for a while. However, they immediately rushed Tyagi to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. The incident took place near the City Kotwali locality on the Modinagar road.

As the news spread, the Superintendent of Police, Sankalp Sharma and all top officers of the Hapur district administration rushed to the crime scene to take stock of the situation. The local police have launched a massive hunt for the miscreants and have constituted several teams to crack the case.

The Delhi Police has been informed about the incident.