Dense fog covers Uttar Pradesh

Zee News
PTI| Updated: Dec 26, 2017, 14:40 PM IST
Lucknow: Dense fog covered the isolated places of Uttar Pradesh, with Muzaffarnagar recording the lowest minimum temperature at 3.4 degrees Celsius.

Night temperature was below normal in Lucknow and Meerut, local MeT office said.

Day temperature also fell in Gorakhpur, Faizabad, Kanpur and Lucknow divisions.

The MeT office has forecast dry weather in the state over the next three days.  

Tags:
FogUttar PradeshUP weatherMuzaffarnagarGorakhpurFaizabadKanpurLucknow
