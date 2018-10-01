Family of Apple executive killed by cops meets Adityanath, says UP CM assured all help

LUCKNOW: Family members of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari who was shot dead by a police constable in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday. After meeting the UP CM, Vivek's wife Kalpana Tiwari said that she has full faith in the government that justice will be met.

"He heard what I had to say and assured all help. I had earlier also said that I have faith in our state government and today that faith has strengthened," Kalpana said.

The Apple executive was shot dead early on Saturday morning by a policeman when he allegedly refused to stop his car. Two constables have been arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by Tiwari's colleague Sana Khan, who was travelling with him at the time of the incident.



Adityanath had earlier spoken to the deceased's family over the phone. Expressing his condolence to the family, the UP CM had told Tiwari's wife that the government will provide all kinds of help needed by the family. The Chief Minister had said that the family can meet him anytime they want.

"It is a very sad incident. Such criminal offences will not be accepted by govt. Immediate action was taken; the accused has been arrested and a case has been registered. The government will provide all kinds of aid needed by the family of the deceased," Adityanath said.