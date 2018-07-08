हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Female constable harassed inside bus in Uttar Pradesh's Miranpur

A woman constable was allegedly harassed by a man in a bus at Miranpur here when she was returning to her police station following which the accused was held, a police officer said today. 

Representational Image

Muzaffarnagar: A woman constable was allegedly harassed by a man in a bus at Miranpur here when she was returning to her police station following which the accused was held, a police officer said today. 

The constable, who was in plain clothes, was returning to Ramraj police station from here yesterday to join duty when Amit Kumar (26) harassed her in the bus, SHO Manoj Choudhary said.

When she opposed, the accused alighted from the bus and hid in a sugarcane field, he said. 

On receiving information police rushed to the spot and after a search, arrested the accused, the officer said.

